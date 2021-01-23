Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.79 per share, with a total value of C$98,973.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,766,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,527,011.01.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.38 per share, with a total value of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.59 per share, with a total value of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$19.60 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.76.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

TOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.15.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

