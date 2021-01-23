TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of FP opened at €36.22 ($42.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.92. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

