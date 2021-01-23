Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $16.65. Torstar shares last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 4,331 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.04.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

