Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.35

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.35 and traded as high as $89.44. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) shares last traded at $88.70, with a volume of 119,568 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIH. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.19.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.46.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$921.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.90%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total value of C$26,247.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521.

About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.