Tokenbox Price Down 23.1% This Week (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $282,003.08 and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Tokenbox is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

