Tiaa Fsb Has $12.93 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $419.22 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

