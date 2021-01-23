Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $18,576,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 142,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 112,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

