Thomas D. Campion Sells 139,065 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.04 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

