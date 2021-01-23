THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

THKLY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of THKLY opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35. THK has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

