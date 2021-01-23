TheStreet Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to C

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BANC. B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

BANC stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $899.30 million, a P/E ratio of -94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

