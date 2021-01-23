Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after buying an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.60. 1,932,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.