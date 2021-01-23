The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 605,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
