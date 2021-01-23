The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 605,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

