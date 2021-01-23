The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

