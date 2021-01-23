The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Sells $886,200.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

