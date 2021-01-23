The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Cut by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 4.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after acquiring an additional 915,299 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. 1,068,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,904. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

