The Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Evercore ISI

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

NYSE SO opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

