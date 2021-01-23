The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.