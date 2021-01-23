The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $732.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $726.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

