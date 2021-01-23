The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. The Sage Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $41.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

