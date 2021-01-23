The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $145,000.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The RealReal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

