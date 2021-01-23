The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Raised by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.31. 2,688,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

