The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.