The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

