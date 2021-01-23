The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.59

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.59 and traded as high as $76.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 446 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31.

About The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

