The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.