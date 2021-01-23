The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $114.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

