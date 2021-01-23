The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades XP (NASDAQ:XP) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XP. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

XP stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion and a PE ratio of 84.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,808,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XP by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after buying an additional 1,320,145 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in XP by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,849,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,379,000 after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in XP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after buying an additional 95,359 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in XP by 5,363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

