The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.68.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $289.39 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

