The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $424.57.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $380.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.33. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

