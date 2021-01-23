The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $758.22

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $758.22 and traded as high as $1,099.00. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $1,039.00, with a volume of 73,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC upgraded The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,277 ($16.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 994.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £443.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

