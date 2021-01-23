The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $17.99. The First of Long Island shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 101,139 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $428.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

