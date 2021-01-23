The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post sales of $16.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $17.30 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $58.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

XONE stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $432.67 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The ExOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.