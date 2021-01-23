The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,919. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

