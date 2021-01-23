The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Up 5.4%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.35. 574,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 886,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

TCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $628.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

