The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CAKE opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

