The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

