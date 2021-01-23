The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $51.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.79.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 5,472,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,034,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

