The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

