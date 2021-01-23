The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $49.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.