TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGSGY. Danske cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TGSGY opened at $13.59 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

