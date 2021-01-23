Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

TCBI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 801,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

