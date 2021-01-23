Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

