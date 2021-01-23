TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $137,688.14 and approximately $52,592.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

