Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 126,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,899 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

