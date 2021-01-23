Tellor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.84 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.89 or 0.00082383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $51.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006034 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045091 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.04428343 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015113 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.
About Tellor
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
