Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 29,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 131,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,766.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

