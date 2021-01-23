Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.38

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as high as $18.72. Teijin shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

