TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 4.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $107,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

