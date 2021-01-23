TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.