TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,068 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,824 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

